What it is: A sumptuous, silky-soft treatment that targets renewal and brightening as never before. What it does: La Mer brings its serum know-how to one of the body's most exposed and expressive areas. This hand serum helps strengthen delicate skin and helps deliver an instant radiant appearance. With use, hands look and feel softer with visibly reduced discoloration. How to use: Morning and night, gently massage 1-2 pumps into skin. 1.62 oz.