Designed in collaboration with tennis icon Roger Federer, this court-tech street sneaker puts performance comfort and agility under every step. Its padded interior sleeve pairs with a springy, energy-returning sole to keep you moving with sporty looks and no distractions. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Lace-up style Removable cushioned insole CloudTec(R) sole provides a smooth