M.M.LaFleur The Rowan 1.0 Flat-Snakeskin

Made from Italian leather, these flats feature M.M.'s signature memory-foam footbeds that provide extra support. Rubber-injected soles keep you comfortable all day long and prevent you from slipping, while a special process called "sacchetto" allows for ultimate flexibility. Crafted in Italy by hand, these shoes are designed to mold to your foot and create an ultra-comfortable fit. If they feel a little stiff at first, don't sweat it-they're just getting to know you, and they'll soften up over time. Our stylists recommend sizing down a 1/2 size for a narrow foot. To give your shoes a long, happy life, we recommend using a cloth or a suede cleaning block to gently wipe away dirt and scuffs (no scrubbing!). Leather and water are not friends. Whenever possible, avoid jumping in puddles. When your shoes aren't on your feet, store them in a protective travel bag (like the pretty one they came in). Hors d'oeuvres accidents happen. If a major stain occurs, it's best to enlist a professional to undo the damage.