The original Shinola watch series-meticulously assembled in Detroit from Swiss and imported components-offers expert craftsmanship and classic style. This handcrafted timepiece has an 84-piece quartz movement that powers the time, date and chronograph subdials, while a double-curved sapphire crystal face protects the clean display. A solid-steel case and leather strap complete the timeless silhouette, and a signature caseback laser-etched