L'Academie The Salome Jacket in Black. - size M (also in XS, XXS) L'Academie The Salome Jacket in Black. - size M (also in XS, XXS) Self: 100% polyCombo: 100% cotton. Dry clean only. Front zipper and snap button closure. Adjustable waist with D-ring closure. Front flap pockets. Back storm shield. Twill fabric. Imported. LCDE-WO106. LAOW53 S20. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.