U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound in Beauty: NA. U Beauty The Sculpt Arm Compound in Beauty: NA. The SCULPT Arm Compound by U Beauty is a revolutionary concentrate designed specifically to tighten the skin's appearance and counteract the negative visible effects of gravity. The SCULPT is powered by the brand's patent-pending SIREN Capsule technology to immediately deliver the look of contouring to areas of the skin that need it most. SIREN Capsules are unique in their ability to both attract and neutralize free radicals. This proprietary process of encapsulation allows for unparalleled specificity in the delivery of active ingredients, revealing more energized, more toned and smoother-looking skin. Fermented Soybean, probiotics, and a key marine extract (derived via a rare oceanic sponge) deliver oxygen and nutrient supply to skin. Stabilized Vitamin C works to hydrate skin while probiotics and antioxidants promote balance and the colonization of healthy bacteria.. Suitable for all skin types and tonesTargets concerns of loss of firmness and elasticity. Clinically tested under dermatological control. Vegan & cruelty-free. 4.05 oz/ 120 ml. Apply AM & PM to clean skin all over the arms in an upward circular motion, taking more time to massage the Compound on the inner portion and on top of loose skin. In the case of sun exposure to arms, follow with SPF. This product contains Retinol. As a precaution, if pregnant or nursing, consult doctor before use. UBER-WU6. SIUB120ML30. Skincare should be simple, smart and science-backed, without forfeiting superior results: This is the ethos of U Beauty, a revolutionary brand focused on the development of clean, high-performance formulas featuring patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology. By targeting free radicals and keeping powerful (often harsh) key actives away from healthy skin, U Beauty is clinically proven to brighten, tighten, resurface, renew, equalize and defend the skin with quicker results, avoiding irritation while optimizing levels of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid.