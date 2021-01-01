The Secret Sauce: A Recipe To Lead Well And Get Exceptional Results Dotty J Bollinger Author

Leadership matters! Take a moment to think about the team you've been assigned to lead. Whether you manage two teammates or head a company of thousands, these are the people whose lives you impact in a significant way each and every day. How you interact with people, guide them, direct them, encourage them, and serve them will directly translate into their level of engagement in the workplace. Highly engaged and satisfied teammates deliver exceptional results, such as superior customer satisfaction and extraordinary financial performance. You are successful when they are successful!The Secret Sauce serves as a resource to be used by individuals or in a group setting. Both instructional and personal, it combines the clear articulation of leadership principles with the presentation of anecdotes drawn from the author's ubiquitous career. Delve into the contents of this book to discover the recipe for the secret sauce of leadership success. When you adopt these ingredients, you'll lead well and get exceptional results.