Lightweight texture instantly absorbs into the skin for exceptional smoothness. Step 1 of Cl de Peau Beaut's Key Radiance Care Ritual, a twice daily skincare routine for radiant, healthy looking skin. Key Ingredients: Skin-Empowering Illuminator powered by precious Platinum Golden Silk enhances skin's ability to defend itself. Self-Spreading Formulation provides exceptional surface coverage and supports absorption to the skin's deepest layer. Red, brown, and green kelp activate skin's regener.