From HATCH, an effortless and versatile maternity collection that begs to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy Fabric: Lightweight crepeFold-over collar and long sleevesButton placketPatch breast pocket and on-seam hip pocketsShell: 50% rayon/50% viscoseUnlinedWash cold or dry cleanMade in the USA Measurements Length: 36.25in / 92cm, from shoulder