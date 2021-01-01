The Smoker by Vincent Van Gogh Famous Art Painting Tote Bag

We have digitally remastered Vincent Van Gogh’s famous The Smoker painting so that you can wear it over your shoulder in style! A must have for any art lover. Our beautiful art prints are added to our tote bags making them the perfect accessory to your wardrobe. Whether considering this bag for personal use or as a gift for wife, mom, teacher, or art lover, its crisp detail and versatility will impress. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.