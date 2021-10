This 'The Sober Life' design is great for someone in recovery who is clean and living The Sober Life. Whether you're a member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, NA, Friend of Bill, SLA or another of the many 12 Step Groups. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.