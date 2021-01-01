The Soldier's Last Breath Memorial Day Fallen Heroes Flag T-Shirt

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Their sacrifices are remembered in this quote for our soldiers. Not about fireworks but about freedom 4th of July Originally know as Decoration Day in the years following the War, became official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe it by visiting graves, cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings & participating in parades. Gone, but not forgotten Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem