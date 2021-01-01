The SoundLink Revolve the Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Wireless Surround Sound Lux Gray

Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360 degree coverage Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet. Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (IPX4) Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phones virtual assistant hands free Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Smart Home Family to play in sync