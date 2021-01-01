Cl de Peau Beaut The Sponge

WHAT IT IS A versatile, high-performance blending sponge created in partnership with Cle de Peau Beaut makeup artists for an even, flawless, and close-fitting professional-level finish. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES The soft sponge applicator is infused with moisturizing ingredients to effortlessly blend liquid or cream-based face makeup products with precision for a flawless finish. The unique shape designed to fit both wide and narrow areas of the face allows for multi-purpose use from contouring to concealing. With airy, marshmallow-like softness and smoothness, this luxuriously soft sponge enables products to glide gently and evenly over skin. HOW TO USE IT To apply foundation with The Sponge, dot desired amount of product onto cheeks with fingertips. Using the curved side of the sponge, use light dabbing motions to spread foundation little by little. Then, blend evenly from the center of face outward. For fuller coverage, dab on more foundation in small layers at a time. To contour using The Sponge, apply an appropriate amount of concealer directly to the skin. Then blend along the cheekbones and jawline using the small, flat side. For more dramatic contouring, choose a color one shade darker than natural complexion. To apply concealer with The Sponge, apply a small amount of product directly to the skin and gently blend with the sponge tip. To apply blush with The Sponge, portion desired amount of blush on the sponge or a finger and apply it to the cheek. Then blend using the small flat side as if drawing an oval. For wet application, moisten sponge with water and gently squeeze out excess. After use, allow it to dry thoroughly. To clean, wash in lukewarm water with a mild detergent. Massage gently between fingers and thumb to remove makeup residue. Rinse thoroughly and blot gently to remove excess water. Allow the sponge to dry completely on the tray before each use. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut