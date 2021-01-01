Estée Lauder The Sweet Lift: Lift + Firm + Glow Skincare Set. A great gift set! The 3-piece collection including a full-size Perfectionist Pro Serum, plus two deluxe travel sizes of Rapid Firm + Lift Treatment. $156.00 Value. Fight gravity. This innovative formula with a powerful concentration of Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 penetrates quickly. Helps skin boost its natural collagen and elastin. Instantly, skin looks radiant, feels hydrated and refreshed. Gentle AHAs refine and smooth skin’s texture. You’ll see a more lifted look and a significant reduction in the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Avoid eye area. Use sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using and the week after. Set includes three travel-friendly sizes to take with you wherever you go. This carton is made from FSC-certified paperboard and 100% recycled ribbon. Please remove ribbon and recycle carton. Limited-time collection includes: • Perfectionist Pro Rapid Firm + Lift Treatment with Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, full-size (1 oz/30ml) and 2 deluxe travel sizes (0.5 oz/15ml each) Apply Perfectionist Pro Treatment AM and PM before your moisturizer. Use sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using and the week after.