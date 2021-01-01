Hey Sweetheart! Looking to #RompSoHard but feel so soft? We've got the PERFECT uniform for you! If you already own an OG Smash + Tess Romper or haven't joined our squad just yet, you NEED this. This flirty twist on the classic romper has the same celebrated style, but with a few new playful updates! This frilly number is perfect to kick back in and watch your fav episode of Frill and Grace. cough. Will and Grace. Available in Midnight Black and Slay Grey, The Sweetheart Romper is made of rayon from bamboo and cotton blend. This Romper doesn't have our typical middle seam, but does have the same effortlessly chic vibe! The frills on the shoulders give an added touch of feminine fun, the drop waist makes it oh so comfy, and the slight turn up on the leg hem give it that extra "je ne sais quoi!" Oh. and YES, there are pockets. we wouldn't do you like that!