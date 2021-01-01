YEAR OF OURS The Tennis Skort in White. - size M (also in L, S) YEAR OF OURS The Tennis Skort in White. - size M (also in L, S) 88% polyester 12% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Attached short lining. Pull-on styling. Elastic waistband. Slinky fabric with pleaded detail. Skirt measure approx 15 in length. YEAR-WF14. TN1703. Paying homage to the freedom of movement through comfortable yet stylish pieces. Year Of Ours celebrates the heritage of traditional American sportswear with quality crafted, sustainable pieces all made in the USA. Founded on the principle of teamwork, the brand values the philosophy of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while creating timeless and multi-purpose styles that translate with ease and a classic sensibility.