Sanded details render a timeworn appeal to rich indigo jeans cut in a wide-leg silhouette with frayed hems that further their well-loved look. 31" inseam; 25" leg opening; 11 1/2" front rise; 14 1/4" back rise (size 29) Button fly Five-pocket style 81% cotton, 11% lyocell, 6% polyester, 2% elastane Machine wash, line dry Made in the USA of imported fabric Women's Clothing