The Treating Arthritis Diet Book: Recipes and Reasons Christine Horner Author

FOODS TO HELP AND HEAL ARTHRITIS - EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTERHundreds of thousands of people with arthritis have been helped by the Margaret Hills Clinic and by Margaret's bestselling book, Treating Arthritis: The Drug-free Way. This companion title, completely updated with all-new recipes, offers a full range of nutritional resources to bring about an improvement for anyone struggling with pain and mobility.Embracing the simple principles that make this drug-free protocol so effective, this book offers hundreds of recipes and dietary plans, as well as an overview of why diet is so important for managing arthritis. It caters for vegetarians and vegans, and has recommendations for those managing auto-immune conditions such as coeliac disease, or food allergies. There are clean, contemporary and delicious meals for every season, as well as such essentials as smoothies, juices, bone broth and healthful bread recipes. With an emphasis on fresh, raw, local ingredients, the recipes in this book complement the Treating Arthritis programme to offer gentle, natural and manageable steps to reduce pain and improve mobility.