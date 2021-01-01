The True Life of the Chickens Funny Chicken Farmer T-Shirt

Do you have on your farm or chicken coop with chickens and a special wire to the gacking animals? Are you a real chicken lover? Then this fun top is just right for you. Tuck Tuck comes her dear chickens. The fun chicken outfit is a great gift for all owners and lovers of a chicken or rooster. For all farmers and farmers who spend more time in the chicken coop than in the house. Funny comic chicken describes the life of a chicken! Easter Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem