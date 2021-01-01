The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook: 75 Fresh & Delicious Recipes to Maintain a Healthy Weight Nicole Hallissey Author

Find and maintain your healthy weight with fresh and delicious recipes from The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook.The pescatarian diet offers a healthy, balanced approach to achieving and sustaining your ideal weight. In The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook, you’ll learn how to support your health goals with deliciously nutritious recipes that make losing weightand keeping it offan enriching and fulfilling experience.From setting weight loss goals to establishing healthy lifestyle routines, this pescatarian cookbook takes a holistic approach to real, sustainable change. Complete with 75 plant-forward and protein packed recipes, The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook is your total reference for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight on the pescatarian diet.The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook includes:An introduction that explains the basic principles and benefits of the pescatarian diet, and includes helpful FAQ and guidance for pantry prep.Weight loss 101 that helps you identify your ideal calorie intake, set personal weight goals, and establish healthy lifestyle routines.75 recipes for breakfasts, soups and salads, vegetarian mains, seafood mains, snacks and sides, and desserts. With recipes like Tex-Mex Tempeh Veggie Skillet and Seafood Paella with Sweet Plantains, The Truly Healthy Pescatarian Cookbook is your complete resource to eat healthy meals that make you look and feel great on the pescatarian diet.