What it is: A cream formulated with a proprietary combination of the brand's HyperVitamin compound to dramatically boost skin's antioxidant levels. Who it's for: Ideal for skin showing moderate to visible signs of aging. What it does: It helps even the appearance of skin's tone; provides rich hydration to the upper layers of skin; and helps restore skin's youthful bounce and glow. It's designed to work both independently or layered after treatment