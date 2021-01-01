The Ultimate Lash Lengthening Duo (Rapidlash and Magnetic Lash)

The Ultimate Lash Lengthening Duo Designed to get you show stoppingly long lashes, this Ultimate Lash Lengthening Duo contains an enhancing serum and a lash lengthening mascara that combine forces to get you looking your best. Your lashes can be revived and given a new lease of life with this dynamic duo! This set contains the following products: RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum RapidLash is an innovative high-performance serum improving the appearance of brittle, short, sparse, thin lashes into healthier, fuller-looking lashes in just weeks. Directions: To prepare for the application, start with a clean, dry eye area. Using the applicator brush, apply RapidLash to the base of the upper eyelashes starting from the inner corner of the eye to the outer corner, along the base of the lash line. Use RapidLash once daily in the evening directly before bedtime. Wait until product has fully dried before applying additional cosmetics. For best results, it is recommended to continue use for at least 8 weeks. Santhilea Magnetic Lash Mascara Designed to give you show stopping lashes, Magnetic Lash Mascara from Santhilea boasts an innovative 1-2-1 Lash Extension system containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E that work to nourish, condition and elongate the lashes. Priding themselves on the fact that their photography contains no digital enhancement, Santhilea have created an effective alternative to false lashes or extensions.