The Ultimate MIND Diet Cookbook: 100 Recipes to Help Prevent Alzheimer's and Dementia Amanda Foote Author

Feed your brain100 science-based recipes for mind health and longevity Food is a powerful tool that can keep your mind sharp and healthy. The Ultimate MIND Diet Cookbook offers 100 science-backed recipes to help prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia. From Strawberry-Spinach Salad to Chicken-Quinoa Stew over Sweet Potatoes, these delicious recipes will transform your kitchen into a delicious, brain-charging mind diet meal machine. The MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) combines two heart-healthy, whole-food eating plansthe Mediterranean and DASH dietswhich are shown to reduce the risk or slow down the progress of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Unlike other brain-health books, this cookbook contains MIND diet specific recipes and excludes or limits ingredients that diet researchers recommend avoiding. Inside The Ultimate MIND Diet Cookbook you’ll find: Nutritionally transparentMIND diet superfoods are highlighted in each recipe to help you learn which ingredients promote brain health and keep track of meal plan requirements.The spice of lifeThis healthy, nourishing cookbook will surprise you with great-tasting smoothies, comfort soups and stews, satisfying vegan entrees, and other irresistible recipes.Clear and easyAll recipes are easy to follow, take an hour or less to prepare, and are made with ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store. Use superfoods and the MIND diet to strengthen your body and mind.