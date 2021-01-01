The Ultimate Optavia Cookbook: Delicious and Healthy Budget-Friendly Recipes to Lose Weight Rapidly and Effectively on the Optavia Diet Barbara Sanche

100 Simple Optavia Diet Recipes Book for Healthy Meals!The Lean and Green diet, a famous diet that helps you to lose weight or maintains it by different plans. You will consume a combination of purchased, homemade lean and green meals and processed food - called fuelings. With this diet, there is no need for counting calories or carbs.In this cookbook you will learn:● Introduction To 100 Optavia Diet Recipes● New To The Optavia Diet? Here's What You Need To Know● How Does The Optavia Diet Work?● What You Benefit From These Optavia Diet Recipes?● What Kinds Of Foods Should You Expect In The Optavia Recipes● Tips For A Successful Optavia Diet Program● Following The Lean and Green Diet● Bottom Line● Optavia Recipes (Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner)● Fueling Hacks RecipesGet a copy of this great The Ultimate Optavia Cookbook and enjoy your life once and for all.