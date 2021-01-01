The Ultimate Renal Diet Cookbook: A Collection of Delicious Recipes to Enjoy Your Renal Diet Jacqueline Austin Author

Are you looking for a comprehensive guide to help you choose tasty and healthy foods to prepare new and delicious recipes? As you know, a kidney diet limits the amount of protein, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and fluids consumed. Kidney disease causes the kidneys to be unable to filter waste from the blood, which means the blood becomes toxic. A renal diet is designed to protect the kidneys from further damage.When nutrition is so crucial to our health, it's easy to fall into monotony and think there aren't many recipes you can enjoy.For those with a family history of kidney disease, it's even more important to learn about the symptoms and to improve your health. If you are reading this book, then you are taking an very important step.A good diet helps you control your uric acid levels. This diet usually consists of low protein foods. You need to understand the types of kidney disease and the symptoms you may experience. This dietary approach provides guidance on how to reduce your protein intake, limit your salt intake, and modify other aspects of your diet to improve your health. It is also important to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and drink plenty of water.This book it's not only full of recipes, but gives helpful tips on cooking, shopping, and nutrition. It has also been rated as one of the best cookbooks for people with kidney disease. Here's a short lisf of some of the recipes you will find in this book: Eggplant and Mushroom SautéCauliflower and LeekSquash and CranberriesEggs Creamy MeltJalapeno CrispBaked OlivesChicken Stew with Kale and MushroomsThe recipes take into account specific nutritional needs such as calorie restriction, and vitamins and minerals for those on dialysis. The recipes are easy to follow and nutritious. Food, cooking, alcohol, shopping tips, and more are covered in addition to the wonderful recipes.What are you waiting for? STOP eating boring food and click "BUY NOW" to get your copy NOW!