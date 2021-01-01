The Vegetarian Athlete's Cookbook: More Than 100 Delicious Recipes for Active Living Anita Bean Author

'The go-to book, packed with 100 delicious and easy-to-follow recipes' - Athletics WeeklyWritten by bestselling author and nutritionist Anita Bean, packed with 100 delicious, easy to prepare recipes – many of which are suitable for vegans – and featuring attractive food photography, this book is for anyone who works out regularly and is looking to exclude meat from their diet. The way we eat is changing. More and more of us are opting to eat less meat. And this includes people interested in sport – either vegetarians, or those of us simply looking to cut down on our meat intake. Eating well to support a training regime presents its own challenges – but you can eat healthily and reach your sporting potential without eating meat. This book shows you how to achieve your goals. Many athletes interested in adopting a meat free diet are worried about not getting the right nutrients to build muscle or perform well, and don't know exactly what they should be eating in place of meat. Read this book to discover over 100 fast, healthy, tasty vegetarian and vegan recipes for breakfast, main meals, desserts, snacks and shakes – and all featuring full nutritional analysis.