The Red Vineyard Van Gogh Canvas Aesthetic Tote Bag

Are you looking for a vintage Vincent van Gogh Tote Bag you can use for shopping for men or women? This Van Gogh art tote bag is a perfect gift for every art hoe or artist. Do you like Van Gogh's expressionist style and want to wear some of his famous art shown in museums to always wear with you? Then this artsy The Red Vineyard Tote Bag is a perfect gift for you or every Art teacher, Artist and Art lover you know. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.