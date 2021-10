Sweeter than a sonnet, this romantic gown features a gracefully draped neckline, a dance-forward side slit and a pattern of subtle roses in quiet bloom. 56 1/2" center front length (size Medium) Hidden back-zip closure Cowl neck Adjustable straps Side slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Dry clean Imported Women's Clothing