Boyish The Zachary Skinny in Blue. - size 25 (also in 24, 26, 29, 30) Boyish The Zachary Skinny in Blue. - size 25 (also in 24, 26, 29, 30) 66% organic cotton 33% tencel 1% elastane. Made in Turkey. Machine wash cold. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. 14 at the knee narrows to 10.5 at the leg opening. BYIR-WJ31. 201035. Boyish Jeans is a sustainable, carbon-neutral women's brand that utilizes ethical and sustainable practices when developing and manufacturing its products. All clothing is produced in a zero-waste and circular process with sustainable fabrics through an environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free process.