Stainless steel case with a pink lizard leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with pink sapphires. Silver dial with Greca pattern with silver-tone hands. Diamonds mark the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Case diameter: 39 mm. Round case shape. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Versace Thea Silver Dial Pink Lizard Ladies Watch VA707-0013.