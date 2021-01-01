Therapist Idea World's Sexiest Radiation Therapists T-Shirt

Radiation Therapists themed t-shirt. I never dreamed I would become the world's sexiest Radiation Therapists t-shirt for Radiation Therapists. Ideas for Radiation Therapists of all types - radiology techs, x-ray techs, x-ray technicians. Radiation Therapists tee shirt for Radiation Therapists. World's sexiest themed design for your favorite Radiation Therapists - hospital radiologists, clinical radiologists or professional Radiation Therapists. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem