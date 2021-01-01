HoMedics Therapist Select Pro Percussion Massager, Deep Tissue Body Massager for Sports and Athletes, Handheld for Back, Shoulder, Neck Pain, Rechargeable Massage Gun

SO MANY CHOICES!: 3 intensity levels, 4 interchangeable attachments, plus 3 massage programs put you in control of your massage experience. MUSCLE MASSAGE: The high-intensity, spot-specific percussion head uses repetitive strokes to help relieve sore and stiff muscles for increased range of motion. PRESSURE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY: Gives visual feedback throughout massage so you know the massage force applied to your body. CAN’T STOP, DON’T STOP: Lightweight and rechargeable with extra-long battery life, its cordless design also makes it great for use at home or on the go. WHAT’S IN THE BOX: (1) HoMedics Therapist Select Pro Percussion Massager, (1) Quick Start Guide, (4) Massage Attachments, (1) 1-Year Warranty