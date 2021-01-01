Nexxus Therappe Moisture Shampoo with ProteinInfusion for Dry Hair 16.5 oz

Born in salons and perfected by science, each Nexxus system is crafted with proteins extracted from nature’s most precious ingredients. Nexxus uses advanced scientific methods to identify the protein needs of hair, and we create highly effective custom formulas.Nexxus Therappe Shampoo for dry hair leaves hair revitalized without weighing it down, giving it flexibility and suppleness. Salon crafted with Caviar & Protein Complex, this silicone-free shampoo has a lightweight formula that nourishes your hair, delivering deep hydration. While cleansing and nourishing your hair, Nexxus Therappe Moisturizing Shampoo locks in moisture so you get beautiful hair that retains natural movement and is primed for conditioning.Nexxus recommends:This Nexxus shampoo is the ideal way to begin treating dry hair and is Step 1 in the Ultimate Moisture Collection – a series of professional quality, salon treatments for dry hair.Step 1: Wash your hair with Nexxus Therappe Shampoo – just apply the hydrating shampoo to wet hair and experience the rich lather before rinsing thoroughly.Step 2: Follow with a conditioning treatment from the Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Collection. For everyday use, smooth the Nexxus Humectress Conditioner onto wet hair and wait 3 minutes before rinsing. For a deeper treatment, press the Nexxus Humectress Hair Masque into damp hair, comb through, and then rinse thoroughly after 3-5 minutes.Step 3: Finish with Nexxus Humectress Luxe Lightweight Conditioning Mist for luminous shine, deep moisturization and improved manageability.