This barkeeping design is a great present for bartending ladies and men who give a beer or a nice drink. Grab this sort of bartender design for someone who loves to work in a bar. A Barkeeper like the sayings 'cause they do a tough job! Give a nice tip This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.