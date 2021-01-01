The Therm-a-Rest Ramble Down Blanket is a packable camping blanket made for life on the move. Insulated with Nikwax Hydrophobic Down;, it's designed to perform better than untreated down if exposed to moisture or humidity. The shell fabric is soft to the touch for extra cozy points, and the Queen size means you can easily shAre it with your camping partner. Features of the Therm-a-Rest Ramble Down Blanket A down camp blanket for nomads and wanderers Offers incredible comfort and meets Technical demands of the great outdoors 650 fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down™ stays drier and maintains loft 60 times longer than untreated down Soft-touch materials and quilted design combine to keep your nights outdoors warm, soft, and comfy Spacious 88 x 88 inch size makes the Ramble comparable to your favorite comforter at home, and provides enough coverage for two campers with room to spAre Works for taller folks up to 6'6in. Weighs in at 2 lbs 14 oz RDS (Responsible Down Standard) certified Fabric Details Shell: 50D Polyester with DWR Lining: 50D Polyester Fill: 650 Fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down™