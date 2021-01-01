The Therm-a-Rest Space Cowboy 45 Sleeping Bag is a lightweight sleeping bag designed for summer backpacking. The synthetic eraLoft; Insulation offers water-resistance and a hollow fiber design that minimizes weight and packed size. The top side of the interior Features reflective ThermaCapture; lining which, along with the traditional mummy shape, helps to lock in precious body warmth. With the included SynergyLink; connectors, you can attach the bag to your sleeping pad for an integrated, thermally efficient sleep system. Features of the Therm-a-Rest Space Cowboy 45 Sleeping Bag Efficient and compressible Water-resistant synthetic fill Uses hollow fibers to reduce weight without sacrificing warmth Top of bag is lined to trap radiant body heat and retain warmth without adding bulk or weight Integrates the bag and mattress for optimal comfort and efficiency; removable for versatility Maximizes warmth and saves weight while using eraLoft synthetic Insulation Customize your sleep system by layering our quilts or Tech blankets for increased warmth