Therm-a-Rest Women's ProLite Plus Sleeping Pad

Features of the Three-season warmth: Thick, diagonal-cut foam offers efficient comfort while sleeping under the stars Ultra-compact: Lightweight foam boosts compressibility for easy packing Self-inflating: Expanding foam core self-inflates; top off with just a few breaths for personalized firmness Women's Version: Designed in a smaller size with a Higher R-value for cold sleepers WingLock valve: Our intuitive and dependable valve maximizes air flow for easier inflation and quicker deflation Wings toggle for one-way inflation to save energy Stuff sack included