The Therm-A-Rest Z-Lite Sleeping Pad - Cosmetic Blemish is a classic foam pad used by experienced adventurers and beginners alike. It's ultralight, super durable, and folds up like an accordion so you can strap it to your pack and keep bulk to a minimum. Features of the Therm-a-Rest Z-Lite Sleeping Pad - Cosmetic Blemish Extra Durable: Virtually indestructible, the proprietary closed-cell foam provides lasting, economical comfort. Compact Design: Folding design is compact and easy to pack. Layer It: Add 1.7 R-Value and protection from punctures when you layer the Z Lite under another sleeping pad. Endless Utility: Sleeping pad, sitting pad, mosquito swatter... Fold it and find your best Uses! This Features minor cosmetic flaws that in no way affect the use or Performance of the sleeping pad