Nike Therma-FIT Men's Pullover Camo Training Hoodie

SOFT, WARM AND RUGGED. The Nike Therma-FIT Hoodie helps you stay warm and dry before, during and after your workout with soft fleece that wicks sweat. Made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers and camo print, it gives a commanding look. Warm Comfort Soft fleece with Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your bodyâs natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Sweat-Wicking Power Moisture-wicking technology moves sweat away from your body for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Handy Storage The front pocket keeps your things close and your hands warm. A zip pocket at the right saves a secure spot for your phone. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Drawcord at hood 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DD1757; Color: Court Blue/Light Bone; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult