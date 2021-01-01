Nike Therma Men's Training Pants

EXTRA WARMTH FOR GOING HARD. For cold training days, pull on the Nike Therma Pants. Supersoft insulating fabric holds in heat while wicking sweat to keep you warm, dry and comfortable. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Benefits Nike Therma fabric helps keep you warm with a supersoft interior that holds in heat. Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Elastic waistband and drawcord Pockets 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: 932253; Color: Black/Metallic Hematite; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult