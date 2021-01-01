Nike Therma Women's Pullover Hoodie

SOFT WARMTH WHEN YOU NEED IT. The Nike Therma Hoodie infuses soft, stretchy fabric with sweat-wicking power to keep you warm and dry during warmups, cool downs and the sets in between. A contemporary camo print and oversized fit makes practice to after party a breeze. Keep Warm Nike Therma fabric helps manage your bodyâs natural heat to keep you warm â and performance high when temperatures are low. Stay Dry Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Product Details Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel Hip length Front pocket 91% polyester/9% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DM7983; Color: Medium Olive; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult