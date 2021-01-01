2 Pack Thermometer and Probe Grommet for Grills Compatible with Weber Smokey Mountain Cookers and More Compare to Replacement 85037 Products

Best Quality Guranteed. IDEAL FOR MANY GRILLS: Our grommet is a perfect fit for Weber (TM) Smokey Mountain Cookers (TM) with no drilling required (14.5', 18.5' and 22.5'). Other grills can be easily adapted to use the probe by drilling a 1.25 inch hole in the side of the grill (tips below) MEASURE TEMPERATURE EASILY: Our thermometer and probe port makes it easy to feed probes into your grill without crushing or damaging the sensor cord under the lid. The small round hole is perfect for smaller probes and the larger slot port is great for large or dual probes COMPARABLE TO OEM PARTS: Our thermometer grommets are made from high-quality, high-temperature-resistant, food-grade silicone and are durable, robust, and made to last EASY TO INSTALL: Quick and easy to install - installation tips below. Comparable to OEM part # 85037. Allows for multiple probes to be inserted IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER THIS WILL FIT YOUR EQUIPMENT, PLEASE CONTACT