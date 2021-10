Cool and fun design for all lovers of Maine Coon cats, ideal gift for cat owners, cat lovers and who are interested in breed cats. For you and your kitten the best design, put it on to cuddle Are you looking for a perfect gift idea for Christmas or birthday for men, women or children who are very annoyed by cats. Do you have several raas cats at home or cat babies? Also perfect for Mother's Day as a gift. Be a cat mum! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem