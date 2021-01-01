They said don't give up on your dreams I do what I want cat Tank Top

This funny design says "They said don't give up on your dreams, so I went back to sleep" is a classic sarcastic saying. This top features a lazy cat sleeping on a laptop computer and the image catches the mood very well! Great for a cat dad or cat mom Are you a cat owner and your cat regularly seems to be saying I don't give a hoot / I don't give a flock, whatever it might be this designs shows their feelings very well in this sarcastic joke. A great cat tee for all those that love cats and sleeping! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem