They see me Rollin' they hatin' – Brazilian Jiu Jitsu T-Shirt

They see me Rollin' they hatin' shows a Brazilian jiu jitsu, a martial arts that portrays self-defense includes shrimping and choking. This apparel is perfect for people who are a coach or player of bjj to show and express their talent. This apparel is perfect for Brazilian jiu jitsu coach or player to show their passion and pride for these martial arts. Wear this apparel to show everyone your talent. You can also wear this during training or everyday to be proud of yourself. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem