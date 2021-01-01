Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Strengthening Conditioner to Soften Transitioning or Natural Hair & Renew Brittle Hair, Vegan, Silicone- & Paraben-Free, 13 fl. oz

Strengthening formula helps soften, densify & revive brittle curls to their fullest bounce With 100% aloe as the first ingredient, along with coconut water, bamboo fibers & castor & neem oil Ideal for wavy to tight curls, the hair-thickening conditioner leaves hair looking healthy & strong The fresh lemon, water flowers & cedarwood scent leaves locks smelling irresistibly good The rich vegan conditioner helps renew & soften color-treated, transitioning & natural hair types Sulfate-free surfactant haircare system is paraben-free, vegan & free of silicones & mineral oil