NYDJ extends its slimming technology into the thighs on these cropped pants with high-stretch knit compression panels to shape and prevent inner-thigh rubbing. Patented lift-tuck technology smoothes and supports, giving you a comfortable fit and a sleek look. 21" inseam; 15 1/2" leg opening; 10 3/4" front rise; 15 1/2" back rise Zip fly with button closure Five-pocket style 73% cotton, 14% lyocell, 10% viscose, 3% elastane Machine wash, line dry