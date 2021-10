If you are living in the country home and want to impress other agriculturalist or rancher, then get this shirt before sunset. A great gift for men and woman rancher, for farmer who loves to work hard with a tractor on the ranch. Love cows and tractors? this design is an ideal for farming outfit, for organic farmer and local farmer in your town. Best gift idea for fathersday or the best dad who loves to work on his farm. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem