think! High Protein Bars - Chunky Peanut Butter, 20g Protein, 0g Sugar, No Artificial Sweeteners, GMO Free, 2.1 oz bar (10 Count)

thinkThin is now think! Our packaging may vary as we transition. Every bite of our Chunky Peanut Butter bar is chock-full of wholesome roasted peanuts covered in delicious chocolate providing an indulgent taste that satisfies hunger.Consistency: Crunchy 20 grams PROTEIN: Our highest protein bar is for consumers seeking a multipurpose nutritional bar that can go from an energy boosting snack to a meal replacement when paired with a piece of fruit. Helps support lean muscle, muscle recovery and growth, and satiety. 0 grams SUGAR: No artificial sweeteners - does not contain sucralose, saccharin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, neotame or advantame. Great for those watching their sugar intake (Low GI). We take pride in selecting ingredients that are GLUTEN FREE, GMO FREE* and KOSHER with no artificial colors or flavors. *All ingredients have been produced without genetic engineering. Includes 10 think! (thinkThin) Chunky Peanut Butter bars.